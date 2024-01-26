Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Eastern Washington and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 38-31, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Eastern Washington entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will N. Colorado step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Colorado 11-7, Eastern Washington 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Colorado Bears and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reese Court. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Colorado's and Portland State's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but N. Colorado turned on the heat in the second half with 54 points. The Bears blew past the Vikings, posting a 90-61 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, as N. Colorado did.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington waltzed into their match Saturday with six straight wins but they left with seven. They came out on top against the Bengals by a score of 79-67.

The Bears' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as N. Colorado and Eastern Washington are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Eastern Washington.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.