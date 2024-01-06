Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Dak. State 7-8, Eastern Washington 7-7

What to Know

N. Dak. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, the Bison opened the new year with a less-than-successful 96-86 loss to the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington entered their tilt with South Dakota with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Eagles walked away with a 93-79 victory over the Coyotes on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, as Eastern Washington did.

The Bison now have a losing record at 7-8. As for the Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Dak. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a big 9-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington and N. Dak. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.