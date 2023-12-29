Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Eastern Washington looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Portland State 46-27.

If Eastern Washington keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-7 in no time. On the other hand, Portland State will have to make due with a 9-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Portland State 9-3, Eastern Washington 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland State is 2-8 against Eastern Washington since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. Portland State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Eagles.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland State ultimately got the result they hoped for last Monday. Not to be outdone by the Bulldogs, the Vikings got past the Bulldogs on a last-second jump shot courtesy of KJ Allen with 2 seconds left in the third quarter.

Allen was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 73-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Washington in their matchups with Washington: they've now lost four in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dane Erikstrup, who scored 17 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Ellis Magnuson, who scored seven points along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 9-3. As for the Eagles, they have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 4-7.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Washington, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Washington will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Portland State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.