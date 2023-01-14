Who's Playing
Idaho @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Idaho 6-11; Eastern Washington 10-7
What to Know
The Eastern Washington Eagles will stay at home another game and welcome the Idaho Vandals at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Eagles winning the first 96-93 at home and Idaho taking the second 83-80.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Eastern Washington sidestepped the Sacramento State Hornets for a 78-75 victory.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Idaho and the Portland State Vikings on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Idaho falling 74-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Eagles were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 83-80 to the Vandals. Maybe Eastern Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Eastern Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Idaho.
