Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Idaho State 7-13; Eastern Washington 14-7

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals are 3-9 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Idaho State and Eastern Washington will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reese Court. The Eagles should still be riding high after a victory, while Idaho State will be looking to right the ship.

Idaho State came up short against the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, falling 72-65.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, sneaking past 79-76.

The Bengals are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Idaho State, who are 8-9 against the spread.

Idaho State is now 7-13 while Eastern Washington sits at 14-7. Eastern Washington is 10-3 after wins this year, and Idaho State is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.