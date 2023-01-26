Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Idaho State 7-13; Eastern Washington 14-7
What to Know
The Idaho State Bengals are 3-9 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Idaho State and Eastern Washington will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reese Court. The Eagles should still be riding high after a victory, while Idaho State will be looking to right the ship.
Idaho State came up short against the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, falling 72-65.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, sneaking past 79-76.
The Bengals are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Idaho State, who are 8-9 against the spread.
Idaho State is now 7-13 while Eastern Washington sits at 14-7. Eastern Washington is 10-3 after wins this year, and Idaho State is 5-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Idaho State 72
- Jan 24, 2022 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho State 63
- Mar 05, 2021 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Idaho State 62
- Mar 03, 2021 - Idaho State 68 vs. Eastern Washington 63
- Mar 05, 2020 - Eastern Washington 100 vs. Idaho State 75
- Dec 30, 2019 - Idaho State 75 vs. Eastern Washington 69
- Mar 07, 2019 - Eastern Washington 91 vs. Idaho State 62
- Dec 31, 2018 - Eastern Washington 65 vs. Idaho State 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Idaho State 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho State 77
- Jan 12, 2017 - Eastern Washington 92 vs. Idaho State 85
- Mar 03, 2016 - Idaho State 75 vs. Eastern Washington 71