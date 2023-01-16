Who's Playing

Montana @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Montana 9-9; Eastern Washington 11-7

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Grizzlies and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Reese Court. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Montana's way against the Idaho State Bengals this past Saturday as they made off with an 84-55 win.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington took their game against the Idaho Vandals this past Saturday by a conclusive 95-74 score.

Montana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Montana up to 9-9 and Eastern Washington to 11-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 24th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 16 games against Eastern Washington.