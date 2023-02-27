Who's Playing

Montana State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Montana State 21-9; Eastern Washington 22-8

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Eastern Washington and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Reese Court. The Eagles are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Eastern Washington came up short against the Idaho State Bengals this past Saturday, falling 71-63.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Montana State and the Portland State Vikings this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Montana State wrapped it up with a 91-78 win at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while the Bobcats have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Montana State's victory lifted them to 21-9 while Eastern Washington's defeat dropped them down to 22-8. We'll see if Montana State can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Montana State.