Who's Playing
Montana State @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Montana State 21-9; Eastern Washington 22-8
What to Know
The Eastern Washington Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Eastern Washington and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Reese Court. The Eagles are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
Eastern Washington came up short against the Idaho State Bengals this past Saturday, falling 71-63.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Montana State and the Portland State Vikings this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Montana State wrapped it up with a 91-78 win at home.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while the Bobcats have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Montana State's victory lifted them to 21-9 while Eastern Washington's defeat dropped them down to 22-8. We'll see if Montana State can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Washington have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Montana State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Eastern Washington 70 vs. Montana State 67
- Feb 17, 2022 - Eastern Washington 88 vs. Montana State 86
- Jan 27, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Eastern Washington 65
- Mar 13, 2021 - Eastern Washington 65 vs. Montana State 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. Montana State 69
- Feb 11, 2021 - Eastern Washington 93 vs. Montana State 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Montana State 49
- Jan 18, 2020 - Eastern Washington 71 vs. Montana State 58
- Mar 14, 2019 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Montana State 84
- Feb 07, 2019 - Montana State 74 vs. Eastern Washington 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. Montana State 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Eastern Washington 84 vs. Montana State 79
- Jan 28, 2017 - Montana State 91 vs. Eastern Washington 90
- Jan 05, 2017 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Montana State 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Montana State 85 vs. Eastern Washington 71