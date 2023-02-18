Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Northern Colorado 10-17; Eastern Washington 20-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Reese Court. Eastern Washington is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Eagles and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Eastern Washington wrapped it up with a 72-55 win at home.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northern Colorado as they fell 84-82 to the Idaho Vandals on Thursday.
Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Eastern Washington is now 20-7 while the Bears sit at 10-17. The Eagles are 16-3 after wins this season, and Northern Colorado is 6-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Eagles are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Eastern Washington 83 vs. Northern Colorado 75
- Mar 10, 2022 - Northern Colorado 68 vs. Eastern Washington 67
- Feb 24, 2022 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Jan 22, 2022 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Eastern Washington 83
- Jan 23, 2021 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Jan 21, 2021 - Northern Colorado 78 vs. Eastern Washington 76
- Feb 29, 2020 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. Northern Colorado 64
- Jan 27, 2020 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Northern Colorado 84
- Feb 16, 2019 - Eastern Washington 88 vs. Northern Colorado 78
- Jan 07, 2019 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Eastern Washington 63
- Jan 27, 2018 - Eastern Washington 67 vs. Northern Colorado 65
- Dec 29, 2017 - Northern Colorado 88 vs. Eastern Washington 75
- Feb 11, 2017 - Eastern Washington 70 vs. Northern Colorado 44
- Feb 13, 2016 - Eastern Washington 97 vs. Northern Colorado 80
- Dec 31, 2015 - Northern Colorado 96 vs. Eastern Washington 90