Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Northern Colorado 10-17; Eastern Washington 20-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Reese Court. Eastern Washington is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Eagles and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Eastern Washington wrapped it up with a 72-55 win at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northern Colorado as they fell 84-82 to the Idaho Vandals on Thursday.

Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Eastern Washington is now 20-7 while the Bears sit at 10-17. The Eagles are 16-3 after wins this season, and Northern Colorado is 6-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.