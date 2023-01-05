Who's Playing

Portland State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Portland State 6-8; Eastern Washington 8-7

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings are 3-9 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Portland State will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Reese Court at 9 p.m. ET. Eastern Washington should still be riding high after a victory, while the Vikings will be looking to get back in the win column.

Portland State's 2022 ended with a 74-63 loss against the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Washington capped 2022 off with a 70-67 win over the Bobcats.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Vikings are now 6-8 while the Eagles sit at 8-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Portland State ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.7 on average. Less enviably, Eastern Washington is stumbling into the matchup with the 31st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 12 games against Portland State.