Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Sacramento State 9-6; Eastern Washington 9-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Eastern Washington winning the first 75-62 at home and Sacramento State taking the second 81-75.
The Portland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Washington took down Portland State 92-80.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Sacramento State sidestepped the Idaho Vandals for an 85-83 victory.
Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought the Eagles up to 9-7 and the Hornets to 9-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Eastern Washington is stumbling into the game with the 21st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. Sacramento State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Eastern Washington have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Sacramento State 81 vs. Eastern Washington 75
- Jan 20, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Sacramento State 62
- Feb 01, 2021 - Eastern Washington 94 vs. Sacramento State 79
- Jan 31, 2021 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. Sacramento State 60
- Feb 20, 2020 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Washington 59 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Feb 28, 2019 - Sacramento State 59 vs. Eastern Washington 56
- Jan 26, 2019 - Eastern Washington 94 vs. Sacramento State 92
- Feb 01, 2018 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Jan 06, 2018 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Sacramento State 67
- Mar 09, 2017 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Sacramento State 72
- Feb 18, 2016 - Eastern Washington 93 vs. Sacramento State 88
- Jan 30, 2016 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Sacramento State 67