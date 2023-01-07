Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Sacramento State 9-6; Eastern Washington 9-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Eastern Washington winning the first 75-62 at home and Sacramento State taking the second 81-75.

The Portland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Washington took down Portland State 92-80.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Sacramento State sidestepped the Idaho Vandals for an 85-83 victory.

Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Eagles up to 9-7 and the Hornets to 9-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Eastern Washington is stumbling into the game with the 21st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. Sacramento State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento State.