Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: UC Davis 7-3; Eastern Washington 4-7

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the UC Davis Aggies at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. UC Davis will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Washington came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, falling 77-70. Guard Steele Venters put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Aggies took their contest at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 107-55 victory over the Holy Names Hawks.

Eastern Washington is now 4-7 while UC Davis sits at 7-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Washington is 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. UC Davis' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 81.5 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Series History

UC Davis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.