Who's Playing
Weber State @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Weber State 11-10; Eastern Washington 15-7
What to Know
The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Weber State winning the first 90-84 at home and the Eagles taking the second 75-67.
Eastern Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Idaho State Bengals at home on Thursday as they won 81-68.
Meanwhile, Weber State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Idaho Vandals on Thursday, winning 73-65.
Eastern Washington is now 15-7 while Weber State sits at 11-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles enter the game with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Washington have won six out of their last 11 games against Weber State.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 67
- Jan 31, 2022 - Weber State 90 vs. Eastern Washington 84
- Mar 07, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Weber State 69
- Dec 28, 2019 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. Weber State 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Eastern Washington 80 vs. Weber State 77
- Dec 29, 2018 - Weber State 84 vs. Eastern Washington 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - Weber State 80 vs. Eastern Washington 72
- Feb 23, 2017 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Weber State 72
- Jan 14, 2017 - Weber State 70 vs. Eastern Washington 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Weber State 79 vs. Eastern Washington 77