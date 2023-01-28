Who's Playing

Weber State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Weber State 11-10; Eastern Washington 15-7

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Weber State winning the first 90-84 at home and the Eagles taking the second 75-67.

Eastern Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Idaho State Bengals at home on Thursday as they won 81-68.

Meanwhile, Weber State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Idaho Vandals on Thursday, winning 73-65.

Eastern Washington is now 15-7 while Weber State sits at 11-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles enter the game with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Series History

Eastern Washington have won six out of their last 11 games against Weber State.