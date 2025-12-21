Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley was visibly frustrated after an 80-77 loss to Xavier. The 8-4 Hoyas missed four free throws in the final five seconds that could have won them the game, but failed to convert on any attempts. Georgetown had a final attempt to send the game to overtime with a 3-pointer by Malik Mack as time expired, but it missed the mark.

As the final buzzer sounded, Cooley took a water bottle he was holding and threw it towards the Georgetown bench. It flew into the stands and happened to hit a child who was sitting on his mother's lap.

After the game, Cooley opened his postgame press conference with an apology to the family of the kid he hit with the projectile.

"First and foremost, I have to apologize to the Iwuchukwu family," Cooley said. "Really frustrated realized I threw my water bottle, and it hit [him] and his mom. Definitely out of character to be so frustrated, but really that's not called for. I'll call them and make amends to that. Just totally out of character, frustration. So I apologize to the fans, our players, the university. Totally, totally out of character for me to be that way."

This was not Cooley's first frustrating loss to Xavier. Cooley confronted a Xavier fan last February for "verbally attacking" one of his players. As the final buzzer sounded of that game in February, Cooley walked directly towards a fan who was sitting court side and began exchanging words with him. Nothing became physical, but the Georgetown staff had to step in to separate Cooley from the fan. After that incident, the Hoyas coach said, "I will always protect my players if they are threatened."