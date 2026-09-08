Former Cincinnati guard Jizzle James is no longer with the Charlotte men's basketball program after transferring this offseason, a source told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. After being listed on the official team roster earlier this offseason, James' name no longer appears on the 49ers roster.

Former NFL star running back Ederrin James, the father of Jizzle, posted a message on his Instagram story on Monday saying his son is dealing with substance abuse and is not in the "right state of mind."

"Jizzle is dealing with substance abuse and is not in the right state of mind right now," James wrote on social media. "If you see him, show him love, but do not give him money, valuables, or anything material. "You're not helping him by feeding the problem. He wants/needs for nothing.

"Give him a hug. Give him encouragement. Give him love. That's it. Be patient with him. We're fighting for him, not against him."

James was dismissed from Cincinnati before the start of the 2025-26 season due to personal issues. However, James was added to the roster in mid-December and played 23 games for the Bearcats.

James, who was a four-star transfer in the 247Sports rankings, followed his former coach at Cincinnati, Wes Miller, to Charlotte earlier this offseason.