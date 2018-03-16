Eight Pitt basketball players reportedly request transfers after Kevin Stallings firing

Defection is expected when a university makes a coaching change like Pitt did recently by firing its coach, Kevin Stallings. But a mass exodus like the one that is seemingly imminent with the Panthers program -- that's rare.

According to ESPN, eight Pittsburgh players have asked for and are expected to be granted their release to explore transfer options on Friday. A release doesn't guarantee that all will leave, but it grants the student-athletes permission to openly speak with other schools about transfer options.

Pitt made the coaching change in Stallings' second season at the helm after he guided the Panthers to a winless campaign in the ACC and an abysmal 8-24 record. He went 24-41 in two seasons as head coach.

Only three returning players -- freshmen Samson George, Peace Ilegomah and junior Jared Wilson-Frame -- have not asked for their release, according to ESPN.

Pitt has two incoming recruits in the Class of 2018 in power forward Bryce Golden and point guard Danya Kingsby. The program has not yet hired Stallings' replacement.