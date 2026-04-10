Michigan's 2026-27 roster continues taking shape after Thursday's commitment from Tennessee transfer JP Estrella and a key update on the future of Elliot Cadeau.

After being named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Cadeau was expected to return. That deal has now been finalized, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, ensuring the Wolverines will get another year from their star point guard.

Given the improved 3-point shooting and prowess for orchestrating Michigan's attack that Cadeau showed during a redemptive junior season, retaining his services amounted to a necessity for the Wolverines entering 2026-27 season. With backup point guard LJ Cason also in line for a potential redshirt season after suffering a torn ACL on Feb. 27, locking down Cadeau took on even more importance.

The former five-star prospect and two-year starter at North Carolina averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range during the Wolverines' dominant NCAA Tournament run. With star Big Ten point guards like Braden Smith (Purdue), Donovan Dent (UCLA) and Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) out of eligibility, Cadeau will enter next season in elite standing in the hierarchy of Big Ten point guards.

Shooting guard Trey McKenney is also eligible to return following a standout freshman season, which means Michigan may have its starting back court in place. So far, the only Michigan player indicating their intent to transfer is Winters Grady, who appeared in nine games during his freshman campaign. While that may change before the portal closes on April 21, the Wolverines should be more worried about losing players to the NBA Draft as opposed to the portal.

Frontcourt questions

With Cadeau locked down, the bigger questions for Michigan are in the front court. While landing Estrella, the No. 21 ranked player in the CBS Sports transfer portal rankings, is a nice addition, questions still loom over the futures of Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.

The Wolverines' starting power forward and starting center from this past season are each regarded as potential first-round NBA Draft picks, but neither of them are viewed — as of now — as lottery picks. Johnson ranks No. 21 in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings while Mara ranks No. 23.

Given the high earnings potential for bigs in the college game, returning to Michigan could be a viable option for either. CBS Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein noted the following on the tandem:

Both could probably command bigger paydays in college, but the question, particularly for Mara, is whether his stock can ever get higher than it is right now.

With versatile forward Yaxel Lendeborg out of eligibility, all eyes are on the decisions of Johnson and Mara as the picture for Michigan's 2026-27 roster continues coming into focus.

Somebody (not Kansas) will pay Flory Bidunga $5 million to stay in school. That resets the big man market Adam Finkelstein

The J.P. Estrella fit

Regardless of what those two bigs decide, the Wolverines wasted no time in solidifying their 2026-27 front line. Estrella's commitment gives Michigan a productive veteran from a winning culture who can ensure a high floor in the paint for next year's team.

Estrella averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds on 59.6% shooting in 18.3 minutes during the 2025-26 campaign. The Maine native is particularly strong in post-up situations, where he converted at a 60% clip, according to Synergy.

In terms of a player archetype, he fits Johnson's mold more closely than Mara's. Like Johnson did this past season, Estrella often played with a towering paint protector at Tennessee in Felix Okpara. However, at 6-11 Estrella owns the size to play at center as well, which gives Michigan optionality with Estrella in the fold.

CBS Sports' portal evaluator Isaac Trotter gave the Estrella/Michigan fit an "A" grade, noting that he "possesses a feathery touch to finish over shot-blockers and can make quick reads as a playmaker."