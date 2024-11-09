Who's Playing

Bluefield College Ramblin' Rams @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Bluefield College 0-0, Elon 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bluefield College Ramblin' Rams will start their season against the Elon Phoenix. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center.

Elon is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 90-76 to N. Carolina on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Phoenix in their matchups with the Tar Heels: they've now lost four in a row.

Elon's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Bluefield College, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Things could have been worse for Bluefield College, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took an 89-72 loss to Elon in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Can Bluefield College avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Elon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.