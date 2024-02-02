Halftime Report

Campbell fell flat on their face against the Cougars last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Campbell has jumped out to a quick 34-28 lead against the Phoenix.

If Campbell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-11 in no time. On the other hand, Elon will have to make due with a 9-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Campbell 10-11, Elon 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Campbell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. Campbell might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Fighting Camels as they lost 90-67 to the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Elon had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 80-74 victory over the Pirates on Saturday.

Elon can attribute much of their success to Max Mackinnon, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Mackinnon didn't help Elon's cause all that much against the Fighting Camels on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. Sam Sherry was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Fighting Camels now have a losing record at 10-11. As for the Phoenix, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-12.

Campbell is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Campbell was able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix in their previous meeting on Thursday, winning 78-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Campbell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Elon is a slight 2-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Campbell has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Elon.