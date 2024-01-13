Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Drexel 11-6, Elon 8-8

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Elon is 2-8 against Drexel since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Elon will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Elon's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They lost to the Cougars on the road by a decisive 80-62 margin on Thursday. Elon has struggled against Charleston recently, as their match on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Max Mackinnon, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Drexel aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Thursday extended their overall winning streak to four. They snuck past the Aggies with a 67-63 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Amari Williams, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.

The Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for the Dragons, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Elon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Elon beat Drexel 72-58 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Elon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Drexel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Drexel has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.