Who's Playing
Drexel Dragons @ Elon Phoenix
Current Records: Drexel 11-6, Elon 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
What to Know
Elon is 2-8 against Drexel since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Elon will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Elon's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They lost to the Cougars on the road by a decisive 80-62 margin on Thursday. Elon has struggled against Charleston recently, as their match on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Max Mackinnon, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.
Drexel aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Thursday extended their overall winning streak to four. They snuck past the Aggies with a 67-63 victory.
Among those leading the charge was Amari Williams, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.
The Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for the Dragons, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Elon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Elon beat Drexel 72-58 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Elon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Drexel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Drexel has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Elon 72 vs. Drexel 58
- Dec 29, 2022 - Drexel 62 vs. Elon 50
- Feb 19, 2022 - Drexel 71 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Drexel 77 vs. Elon 49
- Mar 09, 2021 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Elon 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 41
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drexel 67 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 25, 2018 - Drexel 83 vs. Elon 79