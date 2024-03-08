Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Hampton 8-23, Elon 13-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Elon has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Hampton Pirates are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in a Coastal Athletic postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Phoenix lost to the Hawks at home by a decisive 85-70 margin. Elon got off to an early lead (up 15 with 6:19 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by TK Simpkins, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Hampton found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-73 to the Tribe.

Ja'Von Benson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

The Phoenix have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-18 record this season. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-23.

Elon was able to grind out a solid win over Hampton in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-74. Does Elon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Hampton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Elon has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last year.