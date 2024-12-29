Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Elon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Marshall.

If Elon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, Marshall will have to make due with a 7-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Marshall 7-6, Elon 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Elon Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center. The Thundering Herd are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Marshall will head into Saturday's game out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 30-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Southern Miss by a score of 68-66. The Thundering Herd didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Elon hadn't done well against UNCG recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Elon secured a 73-69 W over UNCG. The Phoenix's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Among those leading the charge was Sam Sherry, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight).

Elon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Marshall's defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Elon, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Elon is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Phoenix, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

