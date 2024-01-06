Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-11, Elon 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Schar Center. Elon will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Phoenix opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-70 loss to the Tribe. Elon has struggled against William & Mary recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Rob Higgins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Nick Dorn was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Aggies rang in the new year with a 76-62 win over the Fighting Camels on Thursday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory North Carolina A&T has managed all season.

North Carolina A&T can attribute much of their success to Camian Shell, who scored 18 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Shell has scored all season.

The Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 3-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Elon just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Elon's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Elon came up short against North Carolina A&T in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 66-61. Will Elon have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won both of the games they've played against Elon in the last year.