Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Northeastern 11-10, Elon 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina TV: FloSports

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Northeastern Huskies and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, Northeastern earned a 78-69 victory over Hampton.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northeastern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rashad King, who had 11 points along with seven assists and five steals. King had some trouble finding his footing against Towson on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Harold Woods, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Northeastern was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Elon has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Hofstra on Thursday. The Phoenix didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from TJ Simpkins, who posted 18 points along with six rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against Charleston on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Sam Sherry, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Northeastern now has a winning record of 11-10. As for Elon, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.

Northeastern came out on top in a nail-biter against Elon in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 61-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.