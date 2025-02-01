Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Northeastern 11-10, Elon 14-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Northeastern Huskies and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Thursday, Northeastern earned a 78-69 victory over Hampton.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northeastern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rashad King, who had 11 points along with seven assists and five steals. King had some trouble finding his footing against Towson on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Harold Woods, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Northeastern was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Elon has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Hofstra on Thursday. The Phoenix didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from TJ Simpkins, who posted 18 points along with six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (three). Sam Sherry was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Northeastern now has a winning record of 11-10. As for Elon, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.

Northeastern is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Northeastern's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs Elon over their last nine matchups.

Northeastern skirted past Elon 61-58 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Elon is a 3.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.