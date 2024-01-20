Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Northeastern 7-11, Elon 8-10

What to Know

Elon will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Elon Phoenix and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Elon's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 82-70 to the Seahawks. Elon has struggled against UNCW recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Elon had strong showings from TK Simpkins, who scored 16 points, and LA Pratt, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Simpkins has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Northeastern's game on Thursday was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 72-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. Northeastern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Chris Doherty, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Rashad King was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds.

Northeastern struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Phoenix have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Huskies, they bumped their record down to 7-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Elon won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February of 2023, slipping by Northeastern 74-73. Will Elon repeat their success, or does Northeastern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northeastern is a 3-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.