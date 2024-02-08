Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Stony Brook 12-11, Elon 10-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Elon will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Phoenix beat the Aggies 69-65.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Elon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zac Ervin, who scored 12 points. Ervin didn't help Elon's cause all that much against the Fighting Camels on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook's game on Saturday was all tied up 22-22 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They snuck past the Huskies with a 59-55 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Dean Noll, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

The Phoenix's win bumped their record up to 10-13. As for the Seawolves, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-11.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Stony Brook is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Elon beat the Seawolves 69-55 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Elon repeat their success, or do the Seawolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stony Brook is a 4-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Elon won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.