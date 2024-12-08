Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Elon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-29 lead against Wofford.

If Elon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, Wofford will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Wofford 4-5, Elon 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Elon is heading back home. They will welcome the Wofford Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Elon didn't have too much trouble with Penn as they won 68-53.

Elon relied on the efforts of Matthew Van Komen, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds, and Sam Sherry, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds. Van Komen is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season.

Elon was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Penn only posted 11.

Meanwhile, everything went Wofford's way against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday as Wofford made off with an 88-64 win. The Terriers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Elon's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-3. As for Wofford, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Elon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Elon is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Wofford is a slight 1-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Phoenix as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.