Who's Playing
Bluefield College @ Elon
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix will stay at home another game and welcome the Bluefield College Ramblin' Rams at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Schar Center. The Phoenix were 10-9 last year and are coming off of a 107-62 victory against the Randolph College Wildcats on Friday.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.