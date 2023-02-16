Who's Playing
College of Charleston @ Elon
Current Records: College of Charleston 25-3; Elon 7-20
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix haven't won a game against the College of Charleston Cougars since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Phoenix will stay at home another game and welcome College of Charleston at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Schar Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Elon came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hampton Pirates on Monday, sneaking past 70-68. Guard Max Mackinnon (18 points) was the top scorer for Elon.
Meanwhile, College of Charleston was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 99-63 victory over the Northeastern Huskies at home. College of Charleston relied on the efforts of forward Ante Brzovic, who had 23 points along with five rebounds, and forward Ben Burnham, who had 16 points.
The wins brought the Phoenix up to 7-20 and the Cougars to 25-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Elon is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. College of Charleston's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 21st most points per game in college basketball at 81.1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Elon.
- Jan 14, 2023 - College of Charleston 78 vs. Elon 60
- Feb 05, 2022 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Elon 64
- Jan 09, 2022 - College of Charleston 65 vs. Elon 61
- Feb 14, 2021 - Elon 66 vs. College of Charleston 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - College of Charleston 71 vs. Elon 53
- Feb 08, 2020 - Elon 72 vs. College of Charleston 65
- Jan 09, 2020 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Elon 65
- Feb 23, 2019 - College of Charleston 84 vs. Elon 74
- Jan 24, 2019 - College of Charleston 72 vs. Elon 53
- Feb 22, 2018 - College of Charleston 79 vs. Elon 58
- Jan 13, 2018 - Elon 63 vs. College of Charleston 58
- Feb 04, 2017 - College of Charleston 71 vs. Elon 58
- Dec 31, 2016 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Elon 54
- Feb 13, 2016 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Elon 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Elon 65 vs. College of Charleston 64