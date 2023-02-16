Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Elon

Current Records: College of Charleston 25-3; Elon 7-20

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix haven't won a game against the College of Charleston Cougars since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Phoenix will stay at home another game and welcome College of Charleston at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Schar Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Elon came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hampton Pirates on Monday, sneaking past 70-68. Guard Max Mackinnon (18 points) was the top scorer for Elon.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 99-63 victory over the Northeastern Huskies at home. College of Charleston relied on the efforts of forward Ante Brzovic, who had 23 points along with five rebounds, and forward Ben Burnham, who had 16 points.

The wins brought the Phoenix up to 7-20 and the Cougars to 25-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Elon is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. College of Charleston's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 21st most points per game in college basketball at 81.1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Elon.