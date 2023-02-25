Who's Playing

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2019. Elon and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Schar Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 109 points combined.

The Phoenix received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 73-60 to the William & Mary Tribe. Guard Jerald Gillens-Butler wasn't much of a difference maker for Elon; Gillens-Butler finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Delaware narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the North Carolina A&T Aggies 73-71. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. took over for Delaware, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to seven boards.

Elon is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Phoenix, who are 13-14-1 against the spread.

Delaware's win lifted them to 15-15 while Elon's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 8-22. Nelson Jr. will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points along with seven rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Elon's defense can bottle him up.

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Delaware have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Elon.