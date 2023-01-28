Who's Playing

Drexel @ Elon

Current Records: Drexel 12-9; Elon 2-19

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Drexel Dragons and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Elon will stay at home another game and welcome Drexel at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Schar Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between the Phoenix and the Hofstra Pride on Thursday was not particularly close, with Elon falling 82-65.

Meanwhile, Drexel lost to the North Carolina A&T Aggies on the road by a decisive 68-55 margin.

The losses put Elon at 2-19 and the Dragons at 12-9. Elon is 1-17 after losses this year, Drexel 6-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drexel have won nine out of their last 15 games against Elon.