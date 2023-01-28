Who's Playing
Drexel @ Elon
Current Records: Drexel 12-9; Elon 2-19
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Drexel Dragons and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Elon will stay at home another game and welcome Drexel at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Schar Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between the Phoenix and the Hofstra Pride on Thursday was not particularly close, with Elon falling 82-65.
Meanwhile, Drexel lost to the North Carolina A&T Aggies on the road by a decisive 68-55 margin.
The losses put Elon at 2-19 and the Dragons at 12-9. Elon is 1-17 after losses this year, Drexel 6-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Drexel have won nine out of their last 15 games against Elon.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Drexel 62 vs. Elon 50
- Feb 19, 2022 - Drexel 71 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Drexel 77 vs. Elon 49
- Mar 09, 2021 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Elon 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 41
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drexel 67 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 25, 2018 - Drexel 83 vs. Elon 79
- Dec 30, 2017 - Elon 90 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Elon 65 vs. Drexel 56
- Jan 19, 2017 - Elon 93 vs. Drexel 73
- Mar 04, 2016 - Drexel 57 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 18, 2016 - Elon 81 vs. Drexel 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Elon 83 vs. Drexel 78