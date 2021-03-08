The fourth-seeded Hofstra Pride and the eighth-seeded Elon Phoenix will face off in a CAA Tournament semifinal clash at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Elon is 9-8 overall, while the Pride are 13-9. Hofstra has won the last five games between the teams.

The Pride are favored by five-points in the latest Hofstra vs. Elon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Elon vs. Hofstra picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hofstra vs. Elon. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Hofstra vs. Elon:

Hofstra vs. Elon spread: Hofstra -5

Hofstra vs. Elon over-under: 139 points

Hofstra vs. Elon money line: Hofstra -210, Elon +175

What you need to know about Hofstra

Hofstra beat Delaware 83-75 in the CAA quarterfinals on Sunday. Jalen Ray scored a career-high 34 points. He made five three-pointers. Ray had the fifth-most points in CAA tournament history. Isaac Kante double-doubled with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Caleb Burgess had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on Sunday. An 11-2 Hofstra run provided a comfortable lead with 4:41 left to play. The Pride have advanced to the tournament semifinals for the third consecutive year, pulling off the feat for the first time since joining the CAA in 2001-02.

What you need to know about Elon

Elon overcame a 15-point second half deficit to stun top-seeded James Madison, 72-71 in the CAA Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday. Ikenna Ndugba's late layup put Elon ahead 70-68 and Hunter McIntosh sealed the win on two free throws with five seconds remaining.

McIntosh had 24 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Simon Wright scored a career-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and was 4-of-7 from three-point range. Elon has won its last six games.

How to make Elon vs. Hofstra picks

The model has simulated Hofstra vs. Elon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: Elon Phoenix +5 Bet Now

So who wins Hofstra vs. Elon? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hofstra vs. Elon spread to jump on Monday, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.