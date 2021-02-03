Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Elon Phoenix take on the James Madison Dukes in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup on Wednesday. The Phoenix (3-5), who are 10th in the Colonial at 0-4, have dropped five consecutive games. The Dukes (9-5), meanwhile, have won three in a row and are second in the conference at 4-1. James Madison is 7-2 on its home court, while Elon is 0-4 on the road.

Tip-off from Atlantic Union Bank Center is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Dukes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Elon vs. James Madison odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141. Before making any James Madison vs. Elon picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Elon vs. James Madison. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for James Madison vs. Elon:

Elon vs. James Madison spread: James Madison -7.5

Elon vs. James Madison over-under: 141 points

Elon vs. James Madison money line: James Madison -340, Elon +270



ELON: Has played just twice since Jan. 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic

JMU: Has a plus-8.7 scoring margin as the Dukes are connecting on 46 percent of their field goals

Why James Madison can cover



The Dukes are led in scoring by senior guard Matt Lewis, who is averaging 20.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Lewis is connecting on 48.7 percent of his field goals, including 41.3 percent of his 3-pointers, and 73 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in every game with two double-doubles. He scored a season-high 30 points and dished out eight assists at Towson on Jan. 16. He is coming off a 15 point, six assist outing against Drexel on Sunday.

Also powering James Madison is junior Vado Morse, who has reached double digits in nine of the 12 games he has played. He scored a season-high 30 points in a win at Northeastern on Jan. 24 and had 26 in a victory against Radford on Nov. 29. For the season, Morse is averaging 14 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game. He is hitting on 42.3 percent of his field goals, including 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

Why Elon can cover

Despite nearly a month without a game, sophomore guard Hunter McIntosh has hit the ground running, pouring in 30 points on Sunday at Delaware. For the season, he has reached double figures in seven of eight games. He scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Campbell on Dec. 16. McIntosh is nearly automatic at the free throw line, connecting on 89.2 percent of his free throws, including going 6-of-6 on Sunday. He is averaging 18 points, three assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Sophomore guard Hunter Woods has reached double figures in four of the past six games, including 12 points at Delaware on Sunday and 19 against UNC Greensboro on Dec. 19. Woods is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.9 assists per game. Last season, he was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team. Woods appeared in 34 games, making 33 starts, and averaged 10.1 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game.

