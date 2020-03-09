Elon vs. Northeastern odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 9 predictions from proven model

The Northeastern Huskies and the Elon Phoenix are set to square off in a Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Elon is 13-20 overall, while Northeastern is 16-15. The teams split their two regular season meetings. Elon won the most recent matchup on Feb. 1, 74-69. The Huskies are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Northeastern vs. Elon odds, and the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Elon vs. Northeastern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Northeastern vs. Elon spread: Northeastern -8.5

Northeastern vs. Elon over-under: 132.5 points

Northeastern vs. Elon money line: Northeastern -413, Elon +322

What you need to know about Elon

The Phoenix outlasted the William & Mary Tribe with a 68-63 win in the CAA tournament quarterfinals. Hunter Woods shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards. The Phoenix became the first team seeded No. 5 or higher to pull off an upset in the CAA tournament since 2011.

In addition, Elon has fared well against the spread in recent weeks. In fact, the Phoenix are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games.

What you need to know about Northeastern

Northeastern earned a CAA tournament quarterfinal victory over the Towson Tigers on Sunday, 72-62. Northeastern's success was spearheaded by the efforts Bolden Brace, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds, and Tyson Walker, who finished with 13 points.

Northeastern will enter Monday's matchup confident it can earn a decisive victory. That's because Northeastern is 7-3 in its last 10 games against Elon.

