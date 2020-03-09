Elon vs. Northeastern odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 9 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Elon and Northeastern.
The Northeastern Huskies and the Elon Phoenix are set to square off in a Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Elon is 13-20 overall, while Northeastern is 16-15. The teams split their two regular season meetings. Elon won the most recent matchup on Feb. 1, 74-69. The Huskies are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Northeastern vs. Elon odds, and the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Elon vs. Northeastern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Northeastern vs. Elon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Northeastern vs. Elon:
- Northeastern vs. Elon spread: Northeastern -8.5
- Northeastern vs. Elon over-under: 132.5 points
- Northeastern vs. Elon money line: Northeastern -413, Elon +322
What you need to know about Elon
The Phoenix outlasted the William & Mary Tribe with a 68-63 win in the CAA tournament quarterfinals. Hunter Woods shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards. The Phoenix became the first team seeded No. 5 or higher to pull off an upset in the CAA tournament since 2011.
In addition, Elon has fared well against the spread in recent weeks. In fact, the Phoenix are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games.
What you need to know about Northeastern
Northeastern earned a CAA tournament quarterfinal victory over the Towson Tigers on Sunday, 72-62. Northeastern's success was spearheaded by the efforts Bolden Brace, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds, and Tyson Walker, who finished with 13 points.
Northeastern will enter Monday's matchup confident it can earn a decisive victory. That's because Northeastern is 7-3 in its last 10 games against Elon.
How to make Northeastern vs. Elon picks
The model has simulated Northeastern vs. Elon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Elon vs. Northeastern? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Elon vs. Northeastern spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
