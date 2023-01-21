Who's Playing
Towson @ Elon
Current Records: Towson 13-7; Elon 2-17
What to Know
The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (59-54 and 86-50) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Towson and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at Schar Center. The Tigers should still be riding high after a win, while Elon will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Towson and the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Towson wrapped it up with a 79-67 victory on the road. Towson got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nygal Russell (18), guard Nicolas Timberlake (17), guard Sekou Sylla (15), and forward Charles Thompson (13).
Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Monday, falling 62-54.
Towson's win brought them up to 13-7 while Elon's defeat pulled them down to 2-17. Towson is 9-3 after wins this year, and Elon is 1-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
Series History
Towson have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Towson 86 vs. Elon 50
- Jan 15, 2022 - Towson 59 vs. Elon 54
- Mar 06, 2021 - Elon 69 vs. Towson 48
- Feb 22, 2020 - Towson 84 vs. Elon 71
- Jan 23, 2020 - Towson 72 vs. Elon 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Elon 86 vs. Towson 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - Towson 77 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Elon 83 vs. Towson 76
- Jan 02, 2018 - Elon 75 vs. Towson 72
- Feb 16, 2017 - Towson 85 vs. Elon 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Elon 72 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Towson 67 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - Towson 81 vs. Elon 77