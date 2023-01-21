Who's Playing

Towson @ Elon

Current Records: Towson 13-7; Elon 2-17

What to Know

The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (59-54 and 86-50) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Towson and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at Schar Center. The Tigers should still be riding high after a win, while Elon will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Towson and the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Towson wrapped it up with a 79-67 victory on the road. Towson got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nygal Russell (18), guard Nicolas Timberlake (17), guard Sekou Sylla (15), and forward Charles Thompson (13).

Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Monday, falling 62-54.

Towson's win brought them up to 13-7 while Elon's defeat pulled them down to 2-17. Towson is 9-3 after wins this year, and Elon is 1-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Series History

Towson have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.