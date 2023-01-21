Who's Playing

Towson @ Elon

Current Records: Towson 13-7; Elon 2-17

What to Know

The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (59-54 and 86-50) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Towson and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at Schar Center. The Tigers should still be riding high after a win, while Elon will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Towson and the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Towson wrapped it up with a 79-67 victory on the road. Towson got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nygal Russell (18), guard Nicolas Timberlake (17), guard Sekou Sylla (15), and forward Charles Thompson (13).

Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Monday, falling 62-54.

Towson's win brought them up to 13-7 while Elon's defeat pulled them down to 2-17. Towson is 9-3 after wins this year, and Elon is 1-15 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.

  • Feb 12, 2022 - Towson 86 vs. Elon 50
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Towson 59 vs. Elon 54
  • Mar 06, 2021 - Elon 69 vs. Towson 48
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Towson 84 vs. Elon 71
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Towson 72 vs. Elon 61
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Elon 86 vs. Towson 66
  • Dec 28, 2018 - Towson 77 vs. Elon 60
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Elon 83 vs. Towson 76
  • Jan 02, 2018 - Elon 75 vs. Towson 72
  • Feb 16, 2017 - Towson 85 vs. Elon 66
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Elon 72 vs. Towson 61
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Towson 67 vs. Elon 56
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Towson 81 vs. Elon 77