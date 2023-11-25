Halftime Report

ETSU needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but ETSU is up 38-36 over Alabama A&M.

With three games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for ETSU, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Alabama A&M. Maybe ETSU will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 0-3, ETSU 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

The ETSU Buccaneers will face off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wolstein Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Buccaneers had to settle for a 72-70 loss against the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 84-54 bruising that the Tigers dished out on Tuesday. Alabama A&M was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their defeat, Alabama A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chad Moodie, who scored 9 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Alabama A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Auburn racked up 19.

The Buccaneers bumped their record down to 2-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

ETSU is a big 9-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

