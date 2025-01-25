Who's Playing
Chattanooga Mocs @ ETSU Buccaneers
Current Records: Chattanooga 12-8, ETSU 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Chattanooga Mocs and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. The Mocs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.
Chattanooga is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Samford just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell to the Bulldogs 73-69. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mocs in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, ETSU posted their biggest win since November 13, 2024 on Wednesday. They took their match with ease, bagging an 85-58 victory over Western Carolina. The Buccaneers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season.
ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.
Chattanooga's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8. As for ETSU, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Chattanooga has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Chattanooga and ETSU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but Chattanooga came up empty-handed after an 85-84 loss. Can Chattanooga avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.
- Mar 10, 2024 - ETSU 85 vs. Chattanooga 84
- Feb 14, 2024 - Chattanooga 84 vs. ETSU 71
- Jan 21, 2024 - Chattanooga 81 vs. ETSU 74
- Jan 28, 2023 - Chattanooga 73 vs. ETSU 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - ETSU 78 vs. Chattanooga 62
- Feb 23, 2022 - Chattanooga 83 vs. ETSU 77
- Dec 30, 2021 - Chattanooga 82 vs. ETSU 52
- Mar 06, 2021 - ETSU 63 vs. Chattanooga 53
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chattanooga 53 vs. ETSU 51
- Feb 06, 2021 - Chattanooga 67 vs. ETSU 65