Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Chattanooga 12-8, ETSU 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Chattanooga Mocs and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. The Mocs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

Chattanooga is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Samford just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell to the Bulldogs 73-69. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mocs in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, ETSU posted their biggest win since November 13, 2024 on Wednesday. They took their match with ease, bagging an 85-58 victory over Western Carolina. The Buccaneers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season.

ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Chattanooga's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8. As for ETSU, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Chattanooga has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga and ETSU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but Chattanooga came up empty-handed after an 85-84 loss. Can Chattanooga avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.