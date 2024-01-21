Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Chattanooga 11-7, ETSU 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Chattanooga and ETSU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Freedom Hall. Despite being away, Chattanooga is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, the Mocs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bears, taking the game 74-60.

Meanwhile, ETSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 75-73. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Mocs' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-7. As for the Buccaneers, they bumped their record down to 9-9 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga was able to grind out a solid win over ETSU in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 73-64. Will Chattanooga repeat their success, or does ETSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 1.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

ETSU and Chattanooga both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.