Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Mercer 7-6, ETSU 8-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

What to Know

Mercer has enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Mercer Bears and the ETSU Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact Mercer proved on Friday. Everything went their way against the Tornadoes as the Bears made off with a 74-50 win. That 24 points margin sets a new team best for Mercer this season.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers strolled past the Pirates with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 86-70.

Jaden Seymour was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 24 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Quimari Peterson, who scored 21 points along with five assists.

The Bears' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Buccaneers, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Mercer didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against ETSU in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mercer since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

ETSU and Mercer both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.