Only one more half stands between ETSU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Mercer 42-30.

ETSU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Mercer 7-6, ETSU 8-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

What to Know

Mercer has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Mercer Bears and the ETSU Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact Mercer proved on Friday. They put the hurt on the Tornadoes with a sharp 74-50 win. That looming 74-50 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Mercer yet this season.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers strolled past the Pirates with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 86-70.

ETSU can attribute much of their success to Jaden Seymour, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Quimari Peterson was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five assists.

The Bears' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Buccaneers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Mercer is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Mercer didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against ETSU when the teams last played back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mercer since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

ETSU is a 5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

ETSU and Mercer both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.