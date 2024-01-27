Halftime Report

Samford is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Samford leads 36-34 over ETSU.

If Samford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-3 in no time. On the other hand, ETSU will have to make due with a 10-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Samford Bulldogs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Samford 17-3, ETSU 10-10

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Follow: CBS Sports App

ETSU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The ETSU Buccaneers and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. Samford took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on ETSU, who comes in off a win.

ETSU's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They escaped with a win against the Keydets by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 6 on the offensive boards, as ETSU did.

Meanwhile, after a string of 17 wins, Samford's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 78-68 to the Paladins. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Samford in their matchups with Furman: they've now lost four in a row.

The Buccaneers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

ETSU came up short against Samford in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 73-62. Will ETSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Samford is a solid 5.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

ETSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.