UMKC Roos @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: UMKC 5-7, ETSU 6-4

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The ETSU Buccaneers will be home for the holidays to greet the UMKC Roos at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. ETSU will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

ETSU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They put a hurting on the Pioneers at home to the tune of 105-43. That looming 105-43 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for ETSU yet this season.

Meanwhile, the Roos came up short against the Falcons on Saturday and fell 79-69.

The Buccaneers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for the Roos, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.