Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Western Carolina 13-2, ETSU 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Western Carolina is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Catamounts beat the Terriers 70-66.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact ETSU found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 70-54 fall against the Spartans.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, ETSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Catamounts' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 18.2 points. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Western Carolina is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Western Carolina in mind: they have a solid 8-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Western Carolina is a slight 1-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buccaneers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

ETSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.