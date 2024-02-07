Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ ETSU Buccaneers
Current Records: Wofford 13-10, ETSU 12-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Freedom Hall. Wofford has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wofford ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Catamounts 88-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Buccaneers sidestepped the Bulldogs for a 62-60 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for ETSU.
The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 13-10. As for the Buccaneers, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-11.
Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Wofford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played ETSU.
Odds
ETSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141.5 points.
Series History
ETSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Wofford 75 vs. ETSU 73
- Feb 01, 2023 - ETSU 77 vs. Wofford 52
- Dec 29, 2022 - ETSU 73 vs. Wofford 71
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wofford 62 vs. ETSU 60
- Jan 08, 2022 - Wofford 68 vs. ETSU 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - ETSU 71 vs. Wofford 49
- Feb 01, 2021 - Wofford 67 vs. ETSU 62
- Mar 09, 2020 - ETSU 72 vs. Wofford 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - ETSU 60 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 01, 2020 - ETSU 49 vs. Wofford 48