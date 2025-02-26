The ETSU Buccaneers (17-12, 10-6 SoCon) will continue jockeying for position in the Southern Conference when they host the Mercer Bears (12-17, 5-11) on Wednesday evening. ETSU has won two straight and five of its last seven games, including a 73-68 win at Wofford on Saturday. The Buccaneers have moved into fourth place in the SoCon standings, trailing Samford by one game for third place. Mercer is in eighth place in the standings and has lost six of its last seven games.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall. ETSU is favored by 9.5 points in the latest ETSU vs. Mercer odds, while the over/under is 146.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Mercer vs. ETSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

ETSU vs. Mercer spread: ETSU -9.5

ETSU vs. Mercer over/under: 146.5 points

ETSU vs. Mercer money line: ETSU: -490, Mercer: +369

Why ETSU can cover

ETSU has won five of its last seven games to move into fourth place in the SoCon standings as the conference tournament in Asheville draws near. The Buccaneers only have two games remaining in the regular season, but they can still move up in the standings with some help. They are coming off wins against UNC Greensboro and Wofford, covering the spread in both matchups.

The Buccaneers outscored UNCG by 16 points in the second half after the teams were tied at halftime, as Quimari Peterson poured in 29 points. They followed it up with a 73-68 road win against Wofford, despite entering that game as 4-point underdogs. Peterson had another big outing, finishing with 27 points as ETSU covered the spread for the fourth time in its last six games.

Why Mercer can cover

Mercer has lost six of its last seven games, but it notched a double-digit road win at The Citadel last Wednesday. The Bears were 7.5-point favorites in that victory, as Ahmad Robinson scored a team-high 21 points. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in a loss to UNC Greensboro on Saturday, while Tyler Johnson led the team with 22 points.

Robinson, a senior guard, leads Mercer with 16.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by Johnson (16.3 ppg) and senior forward Alex Holt (11.1). Mercer has covered the spread in six of its last eight Wednesday games.

How to make ETSU vs. Mercer picks

