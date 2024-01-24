The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-10) and the VMI Keydets (4-15) are set to square off on Wednesday evening. The Buccaneers have hit a wall, dropping five straight games. On Sunday, Chattanooga topped ETSU 81-74. Meanwhile, VMI just halted its five-game losing streak with a 70-63 win over the Citadel on Jan. 20.

Tip-off from Cameron Hall in Virginia is set for 6 p.m. ET. ETSU leads the all-time series 56-15. The Buccaneers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest ETSU vs. VMI odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on ETSU vs. VMI. Here are the latest betting trends and lines for VMI vs. ETSU:

ETSU vs VMI spread: Buccaneers -10.5

ETSU vs VMI over/under: 154.5 points

ETSU vs VMI money line: Buccaneers -557, Keydets +406

VMI: VMI is 2-12 ATS in its last 14 games at home

ETSU: East Tennessee State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Why East Tennessee State can cover

Senior guard Ebby Asamoah has been the most consistent offensive scorer on this team. Asamoah can hit perimeter jumpers but excels when he's playing downhill. The Maryland native has a knack for drawing contact in the lane. Asamoah leads the team in scoring (15.2) to go along with 4.1 rebounds per game. In his last contest, Asamoah tallied 22 points and three rebounds.

Junior forward Jaden Seymour is an athletic force in the frontcourt. Seymour rebounds the ball well and has a soft touch around the rim. The North Carolina native can also hit jumpers from beyond the arc. Seymour logs 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He's scored at least 17 points in four straight contests. On Jan. 10 against WCU, Seymour stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, seven boards, and two blocks.

Why VMI can cover

Junior guard Brennan Watkins provides the Keydets with a smooth scoring threat. Watkins may be small in size (162 pounds) but he is fearless on the floor. The Missouri native is an active shooter on the perimeter with solid court vision. Watkins averages a team-high 14.5 points and shoots 37% from downtown. In his last game, he finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Sophomore guard Taeshaud Jackson II (6'6) plays way bigger than his height, constantly pulling down contested rebounds. Jackson II owns great defensive instincts while being a reliable outlet from 3-point land. The Colorado native leads the team in rebounds (10.1) and steals (1.2) to go along with 8.3 points per game. He's scored in double figures in three of his last five games. On Jan. 11 versus Chattanooga, Jackson II totaled 14 points and 14 boards. This was his fifth double-double of the season.

How to make VMI vs. ETSU picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total.

So who wins ETSU vs. VMI, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 19-5 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.