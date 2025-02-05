The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-10) and the VMI Keydets (11-12) square off in a Southern Conference battle on Wednesday evening. The Buccaneers were able to halt their two-game losing streak last time out. On Feb. 2, ETSU beat Furman 72-69. Meanwhile, the Keydets have won two games in a row. VMI defeated Western Carolina 80-76 in an overtime bout on Saturday. These teams matched up on Jan.1, where ETSU won 84-69.

Tipoff from Cameron Hall is at 6 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 7-point favorites in the latest ETSU vs. VMI odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has dialed in on ETSU vs. VMI and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for ETSU vs. VMI:

ETSU vs. VMI spread: Buccaneers -7

ETSU vs. VMI over/under: 142.5 points

ETSU vs. VMI money line: Buccaneers -276, Keydets +224

Why ETSU can cover

Senior guard Quimari Peterson is an all-around playmaker for the Buccaneers. Peterson averages a team-high 18.3 points with four rebounds and four assists per game. The Indiana native has scored 20-plus points in three of his last six games. On Jan. 29 versus UNC Greensboro, Peterson finished with 22 points and four rebounds.

Senior forward Jaden Seymour is a force in the frontcourt as a rebounder and scorer. Seymour leads the team in rebounds (7.2) and blocks (1.1) with 17.6 points. In the win over Furman, Seymour totaled 23 points and five rebounds. This was his sixth game with more than 20 points this campaign.

Why VMI can cover

Sophomore forward Augustinas Kiudulas continues to be a force for the Keydets. He leads the team in points (15.9) and rebounds (6.4) while shooting 47% from the field. He's racked up 20-plus points in three of the last four games. In Saturday's overtime win over Western Carolina, Kiudulas tallied 21 points and rebounds.

Junior guard Ricky Bradley Jr. is an athletic three-level scorer. He averages 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Wisconsin native has tallied 20-plus points in seven games this season. In his previous contest, Bradley Jr. had 23 points and eight rebounds.

How to make ETSU vs. VMI picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 143 points.

So who wins ETSU vs. VMI, and which side of the spread is the better value?