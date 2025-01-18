Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Belmont 13-5, Evansville 6-12

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. The Aces have the home-court advantage, but the Bruins are expected to win by 6.5 points.

Evansville is hoping to do what Valparaiso couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Belmont's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Belmont walked away with a 71-64 victory over Valparaiso.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyler Lundblade, who had 17 points plus five rebounds. Jonathan Pierre, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

Meanwhile, Evansville lost to N. Iowa on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin on Tuesday. The Aces have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Evansville's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Cam Haffner, who earned 13 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals, and Tayshawn Comer, who had 18 points plus seven rebounds and four steals. Comer's performance made up for a slower matchup against Drake on Saturday.

Belmont pushed their record up to 13-5 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Evansville, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Belmont has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've only made 28.6% of their threes this season. Given Belmont's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Belmont strolled past Evansville in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 83-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Belmont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Belmont is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Belmont has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Evansville.