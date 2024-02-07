Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Bradley 17-6, Evansville 14-9

What to Know

Evansville will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Evansville waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Beacons by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

Evansville got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kenny Strawbridge Jr. out in front who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Strawbridge Jr. didn't help Evansville's cause all that much against the Flames on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for Evansville was Ben Humrichous' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, a fact Bradley proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Redbirds by a score of 73-60. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Aces' victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-9. As for the Braves, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Bradley shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. They and Evansville have both performed well against the spread, with Bradley at 13-8-1 and the Aces at 7-4 ATS.

Evansville was pulverized by the Braves 86-50 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Evansville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bradley is a big 9-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Bradley has won all of the games they've played against Evansville in the last 5 years.