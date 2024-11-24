Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Campbell 3-3, Evansville 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Evansville Aces at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Center. The Fighting Camels are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

There's no need to mince words: Campbell lost to Ohio State on Friday, and Campbell lost bad. The score wound up at 104-60. The Fighting Camels were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-27.

Campbell struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Evansville). They enjoyed a cozy 98-81 victory over Green Bay on Friday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Aces considering their 30-point performance the contest before.

Evansville's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cam Haffner led the charge by shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and almost dropping a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. Haffner had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Tanner Cuff, who had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and six assists.

Campbell's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Evansville, with the win, they broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 2-4.

Campbell came up short against Evansville in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 72-66. Can Campbell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Evansville is a 4.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aces as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Evansville won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.